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Lynch: Remembering Dan Hicks | Opinion
By Eamon Lynch, Golfweek,11 days ago
A few years back, I sat next to Dan Hicks in an Orlando steakhouse talking about working in television, which he’d been doing to acclaim for decades and I, stutteringly, for a hot minute. I asked a question that I often put to accomplished companions at dinner: what was the worst screw-up from which he learned the most? He didn’t hesitate to search for an answer.