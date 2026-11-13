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Tyson Foods team members in Humboldt hold stuffed animal drive for Le Bonheur
By WBBJ Staff,11 days ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WBBJ) - A small stuffed animal is making a big difference for kids facing some tough days. Team members at the Tyson Foods Humboldt Plant just wrapped up their 2nd annual Stuffed Animal Drive for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Jackson. They collected over 100 stuffed animals and more than 50 small toys to fill a treasure chest that young patients can choose from and take home.
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