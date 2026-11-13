undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Video captures emergency responders rescuing people from frigid Mississippi River after tanker strikes cruise ship
11 days ago
Compelling video shows emergency responders in New Orleans springing to action to pull people from the frigid waters of the Mississippi River. Officials say all passengers have been accounted for after a tanker slammed into the docked American Heritage cruise ship that, according to reporting from New Orleans sister station WDSU, had about 129 passengers, along with crew members, aboard at the time of the collision.