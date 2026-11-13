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SpaceX’s Starship soars into orbit after booster explosion prevents an unprecedented double catch
By MARCIA DUNN,8 days ago
The booster for SpaceX's mega rocket Starship explodes after a catch attempt was aborted during a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) SpaceX's attempt to recover its entire Starship back at the launch pad was thwarted when the booster fell into the Gulf of Mexico and exploded Friday, but the spacecraft still soared into orbit in its boldest test yet.