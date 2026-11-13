undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Latest: FAA lifts nationwide ground stop on flights that halted travel across the US
By The Associated Press,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration says airplane departures can resume after the agency lifted a nationwide ground stop caused by communications problems. The FAA had grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon, causing hundreds of flights to be diverted. Officials cited “extraordinary circumstances” caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centers.