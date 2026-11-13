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St. Louis expands shelter for cold weather
By The St. Louis American staff,11 days ago
St. Louis city and county officials are expanding emergency shelter services as freezing temperatures approach the region this weekend, providing additional places for people experiencing homelessness to escape the cold. The city has secured 100 additional overflow beds, bringing its total shelter capacity to approximately 500 for Friday through Sunday,...
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