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This Fort Worth restaurant news is stuffed with closures and openings
By Stephanie Allmon Merry,11 days ago
This mid-November edition of Restaurant News rounds up multiple closures but some openings, too. We've lost sushi, barbecue, and pizza options, but gained Thai, Italian, and Mexican. Here's what's happening lately in Fort Worth-area restaurant news:. Sushi Soho, a sit-down, all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant, has closed its doors at 1925 Airport...