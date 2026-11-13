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DeSoto Supervisors Nov. 16: GE Vernova Incentive, Truck Bids
By Jon Myers,11 days ago
The DeSoto Supervisors will consider a final incentive resolution for energy equipment maker GE Vernova’s investment of nearly $187 million at its Horn Lake site when the board meets Monday, Nov. 16, at 9 a.m., according to the draft agenda posted by DeSoto County. The meeting also includes bids on new road department trucks, the resignation of an election commissioner and a 1 p.m. planning session.