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YouFit Gyms Launches $10 Million-Plus Club Reinvestment Backed by Skyline Investors
By Taylor Gabhart,8 days ago
YouFit Gyms announced a $10 million-plus investment from Skyline Investors, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm. The capital will be reinvested into existing clubs to refresh and elevate the brand and support strategic growth. The deal marks Skyline Investors’ first investment in the fitness and wellness space. The first phase...