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Wagon, Posey win big
By Sarah Elmquist Squires, Managing Editor,9 days ago
Work to energize voters, tackle the issues and share their visions for the future paid off big for Fremont County Commissioner-elect Nicole Wagon, an Independent, and Wyoming Rep. Ivan Posey, a Democrat. Both handily defeated their Republican counterparts in the Nov. 4 General Election, Posey by a margin of over 65% and Wagon capturing nearly 60% of voters in her district.