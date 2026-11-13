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Microsoft works to resolve widespread service outages
By MSSP Alert Team,7 days ago
Microsoft is working to mitigate a widespread outage impacting its Microsoft 365 suite, including Teams, Exchange Online and Copilot, as first reported by CRN. The Redmond, Washington-based vendor reported that the service disruptions were caused by a subset of servers becoming unexpectedly unavailable, which strained the remaining infrastructure. Microsoft confirmed that the elevated load was not driven by an increase in user traffic. To address the issue, the company paused all deployments, moved traffic off affected infrastructure, and restarted servers to restore functionality. The outage impacted various services, including SharePoint Online, Microsoft Defender XDR, Outlook.com, and OneDrive.