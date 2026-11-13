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ConnectWise probes malicious manipulation of ScreenConnect extensions
By MSSP Alert Team,8 days ago
ConnectWise is investigating reports that a threat actor is manipulating third-party extensions within ScreenConnect environments to execute malicious remote commands against end users, according to a recent report by Channeldive. The company has disabled access to specific extensions across 400 partner environments as a precaution. Cybersecurity firm Huntress reported that...