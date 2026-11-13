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St. Thomas More sweeps Teurlings to return to Division II state finals
By Eric Narcisse,11 days ago
St. Thomas More wanted the opportunity to not only defend its state volleyball championship, but also the chance to make it six in a row. And the Cougars now have it. One day after getting off to a slow start and displaying some “Cajundome nerves,” the Cougars came out firing on all cylinders Friday as they swept crosstown rival Teurlings Catholic 25-14, 25-18 and 25-17 in the Division II semifinals at the Cajundome.
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