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What is ‘Tahoe Standard Time’? A new campaign asks visitors to take it slow
By KUNR Public Radio,10 days ago
“The best things in Tahoe come down to taking it slow,” said Nettie Pardue, managing director of the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council. The council recently launched the initiative in partnership with other regional organizations. The goal is to encourage greater respect, promote safety and protect Lake Tahoe, said Pardue.