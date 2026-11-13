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Coldest part of the forecast happens Saturday morning
By Corey Thompson,11 days ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A warming trend is on the way, but it’ll be a slow one initially. Skies remain clear tonight, and winds will turn very light, if not completely calm, across the entire TV9 viewing area. With a dry, cold air mass in place, temperatures will fall efficiently into the night. This means lows in the low to mid 20s, so make sure to dress warmly if you’re heading out late this evening or early tomorrow.