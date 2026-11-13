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Bobby Floyd Trio’s Natalie's Grandview Listing
By Amber Reed,10 days ago
Step Out Columbus describes the Bobby Floyd Trio's appearance at Natalie's Grandview as a weekly Sunday fixture. That recurring-booking description is the outlet's reporting; it is not independently verified here. The performance and venue. Natalie's Grandview's event listing describes a free Happening Hour performance on Charlie's Stage, with tips appreciated....
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