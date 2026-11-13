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A Weekend Warmup After a Chilly End to the Week
By Zoe Barajaz,11 days ago
For the second day in a row, temperatures across Northeast Wisconsin were below normal for the middle of November. Mostly cloudy skies and occasionally gusty northerly winds kept temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon. In addition to the chilly weather, this morning brought our first snowflakes to the NBC 26 viewing area. However, they were mainly confined to Door County, where up to about an inch of snow fell.
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