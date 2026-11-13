undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Peter Frates ALS Foundation and NWM announce new annual impact award
By 7 News WHDH,11 days ago
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Peter Frates ALS Foundation and its partner NWN announced Friday the annual NWN Pete Frates Impact Award, which will be given every year to “…an individual or group that best exemplifies Pete Frates’ mission to raise awareness, funding, and scientific research for the fight against ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).”
2