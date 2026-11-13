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A look back at Cam Schlittler and his days at Northeastern
By Alfred Ezman,10 days ago
New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler brought home the 2026 American League Cy Young Award after a stellar season on the mound. In 193 2/3 innings, Schlittler had a 1.95 ERA and 239 strikeouts. He picked up 14 wins on the mound for the Yankees while posting an elite WHIP of 0.92. Along with winning the 2026 AL Cy Young, the right-hander was also an All-Star.