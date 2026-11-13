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5 Things to Know: Men's Basketball to Host Wilmington, Goldey-Beacom This Weekend in Hollinger
8 days ago
WEST CHESTER, Pa.- The West Chester University men's basketball team (1-0) is set to return to the court this weekend against Wilmington (1-0) and Goldey-Beacom in Hollinger Field House as part of the WCU Kickoff Tournament. West Chester will face Wilmington on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. and Goldey-Beacom on Sunday at 3 p.m. as the second game of a doubleheader on both days, while Goldey-Beacom faces Lincoln on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Wilmington faces Lincoln on Sunday at 1 p.m.