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Taylor Swift says 'Toy Story 5' song reflects where she is 'in my 30s'
11 days ago
Taylor Swift has notably had many eras of her music career. Her "Toy Story 5" song "I Knew It, I Knew You" might mark a next one. While others in the global superstar's expansive canon deal with themes of memory, closure and clarity, "this song truly feels like it's a new experience for me as a songwriter," Swift said during a Nov. 13 Critics Choice Association virtual press conference. "In terms of the specific type of gratitude that this song is about, it just feels like it's sort of something I've arrived at more recently in my life."