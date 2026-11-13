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DNR 'still considering' enforcement on Line 5 violations
By Koji Taylor,10 days ago
NORTHERN WISCONSIN (WJFW) — It’s been one month since the DNR formally issued a notice of violation to Canadian energy company Enbridge for its work on the Line 5 reroute. On Thursday a DNR spokesperson said cleanup efforts are underway at the site of the Saxon spill in Iron County. On August 25, a contractor’s truck rolled into a section of active pipeline there, releasing 1.3 million gallons of liquid natural gas.