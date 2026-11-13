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Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz's son, 17, makes his music debut
11 days ago
It looks like Bronx Wentz is going into the family business. The 17-year-old son of pop singer Ashlee Simpson and Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz released his debut EP, "She Tastes Like a Demo," on Thursday, Nov. 12. The musical release features two tracks, "Like Summertime" and "What Do You Say?," which were entirely produced, mixed and engineered by Bronx Wentz.