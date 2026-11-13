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Why Caregivers Are Critical During Bispecific Step-Up Dosing
10 days ago
Ralph V. Boccia, MD, FACP, explained the caregiver’s role in monitoring and reporting during bispecific antibody step-up dosing. Ralph V. Boccia, MD, FACP, founder of The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, clinical associate professor at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, and medical director of the International Oncology Network Clinical Research Program, discussed the role of caregivers for patients receiving bispecific antibodies and how that support compares with what is required for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.