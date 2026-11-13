undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UAFS marks International Education Week, encourages study abroad
By Kyle Kellams,11 days ago
Next week is International Education Week on college campuses across the country. The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will observe with a week’s worth of events, including its signature Culture Fest open to the public Monday night from 6 until 8. Noah Schmidt, international student programs and services administrator at UAFS, says his goal is to make International Education Week a busy week on campus.