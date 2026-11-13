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Can AI Fix Clinical Trial Access in Oncology? Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla Built the Answer With the Data to Back It.
11 days ago
Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, MSEd, FACP, co-founder of Massive Bio and system-wide chief of hematology and oncology at St. Luke’s, explains how AI is matching patients to clinical trials, where the technology falls short, and why he left academia to build what oncology was missing. When Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla was...