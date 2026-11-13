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Prizlon-cel Earns FDA RMAT and Fast Track Designations in Relapsed LBCL
11 days ago
The FDA granted RMAT and fast track designations to prizlon-cel, a CD20/CD19 CAR T-cell therapy, for relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma. The FDA has granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) and fast track designations to prizloncabtagene autoleucel (prizlon-cel; A-CAR039), an investigational anti-CD20/CD19 bispecific chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), according to a news release from the developer, AbelZeta.1 Both designations were granted under the agent’s investigational new drug (IND) application.