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EU Presses SpaceX to Restore Starshield Satellite Services in Ukraine
By Michael Okowa,11 days ago
European Union officials have urged SpaceX to restore full satellite connectivity in Ukraine following reports that Starshield, the company’s military-specific network, has faced repeated service impediments. Ukraine has reported that the service was restricted for the second time in recent weeks, disrupting critical communications and operational coordination. The developments...