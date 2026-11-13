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Five Members of Revolution Amputee Soccer Team Set to Represent the United States
By Josh Nye,11 days ago
Five members of the Revolution Amputee Soccer Team are heading off to represent the United States in the upcoming Amputee World Cup. Nico Calabria, Musabwa Nzirimwo, Vincent Fischer, and goalkeeper Greg Cunningham will take the field in hopes of taking home the Amputee World Cup. Goalkeeper Corey Laycock will bring his knowledge and experience to the sideline, serving as a Goalkeeping Coach for the U.S. during their Amputee World Cup run.