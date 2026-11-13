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Lowndes County toy drive seeks gifts for children in foster care
By Therese Apel,10 days ago
COLUMBUS — A Lowndes County toy drive is collecting new toys and gift cards through Dec. 15 for children in foster care. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Community Benefit Committee are collecting gifts for children ages 1 to 18. Donors can drop off new, unwrapped toys or gift cards from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the sheriff’s office, 527 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive South in Columbus.