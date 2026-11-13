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Six Escape Injury After SUV Reportedly Hydroplanes Off Highway 101 Near Miranda
By Lisa Music,11 days ago
Six people reportedly escaped injury this afternoon, November 13, after a silver Cadillac Escalade left southbound Highway 101 near Miranda in what was reported to be a hydroplaning-related collision, according to scanner traffic. The single-vehicle crash was reported around 3:33 p.m. just north of the Miranda offramp. According to the...
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