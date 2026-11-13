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Economic development around Four Winds Field- What Business owners hope to see with Holiday Lights on the Diamond
By Ellie Fideli,11 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Economic development continues to reshape downtown South Bend as local business owners bank on Holiday Lights on the Diamond at Four Winds Field and new residential projects to drive year-round foot traffic. Once defined by its industrial roots and automotive shops, this stretch of downtown...