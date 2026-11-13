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Rural Voters Send Message on Farm Policy, Economic Pressures
By KRCU Public Radio,11 days ago
Economic pressures facing small communities are reshaping what rural voters expect from their elected leaders. Rising production costs and pressure on agricultural exports are among top concerns for Illinois communities. Michael Happ, program associate at the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, pointed to a county-level analysis, which found the...
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