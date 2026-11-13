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Vaccination gaps leave Hawaii schools vulnerable to outbreaks, DOH warns
By HNN Staff,11 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than half of Hawaii’s seventh graders are not up to date on their immunizations, according to new data. On Friday, the Hawaii Department of Health released its 2025–26 School Immunization and Examination Requirements Report, an annual assessment that summarizes school-reported vaccine statistics. “With measles,...
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