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Gold is not a quest reward in WoW Forever at level 60 but will be more available from higher level quests
By Nick Marino,10 days ago
The handful of players who have already reached level 60 in World of Warcraft: Forever recently discovered that gold is no longer a quest reward once they reached max level. This news made quite a few waves throughout the player base, prompting Blizzard to reveal that this is an intentional design choice and provided the reasoning behind making it, as well as adding some remedies to meet players halfway.