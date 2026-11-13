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Why Real Estate Deals Still Run on Fax — and How Agents Send Documents From a Phone
10 days ago
Buying or selling a property involves more paperwork than most clients expect. Purchase agreements, disclosure forms, inspection reports, and lender documents often pass between agents, buyers, sellers, title companies, and mortgage providers. Many of these organisations still accept or require faxed documents as part of their established procedures. Why does fax remain relevant when most real estate professionals use email and digital platforms every day? The answer often comes down to established workflows, document handling requirements, and the need to deliver paperwork to a specific recipient or department. Some lenders and title companies continue to use fax as an accepted channel for receiving signed forms, particularly when their internal processes rely on it. For an agent working under time pressure, knowing how to handle both digital and fax-based communication can prevent unnecessary delays during a transaction.