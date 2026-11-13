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Downtown Chico opens ice rink and expands drink rules for winter
By Robert Sheridan,11 days ago
CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico is ringing in the holiday season with ice skating, festive events and a warm new twist in its Entertainment Zones. According to the City of Chico, starting Nov. 12, 2026, through March 1, 2027, Chico's Entertainment Zones will allow warm alcoholic beverages to be served in 16-ounce white paper cups at participating businesses in the Downtown Chico and Meriam Park districts.
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