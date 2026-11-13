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MEM, FedEx issue statements after national ground stoppage ends
By Stuart RuckerLydian Coombs,11 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Frederick W. Smith International Airport (MEM), along with FedEx, has issued a statement following a nationwide ground stoppage of air travel. 7:58 PM UPDATE: The Memphis Airport provided the following statement: “The FAA has lifted the ground stop affecting all airports nationwide. While flights can resume at this point, passengers should check directly with their airlines for scheduling updates throughout the weekend.”
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