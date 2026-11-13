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S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq End Lower Amid Nvidia Turmoil, But Record Best Week Since August — SPCX, NVDA, ARM, AZN In Focus
By Shashank Nayar,11 days ago
Advertisement|Remove ads. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 ended lower on Friday, with Nvidia shares recording their worst week since April last year, amid worries about its future after Jensen Huang’s ouster. The S&P 500 ended Friday 0.4% lower, the Nasdaq 100 lost 1.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial...