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Cassidy on Senate Floor: Protecting Social Security Means Protecting America’s Fiscal Future
10 days ago
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) took to the U.S. Senate floor to urge congressional action before the end of the year to rescue Social Security, warning that a failure to address the program’s insolvency could result in a 28.5% cut to benefits in less than six years. Cassidy called on Congress to move beyond bipartisan disagreements and consider proposals already on the table, specifically urging Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D-OR) to allow the committee to take up the issue.