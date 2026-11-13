undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Regional leaders gather for ‘Celebrate West Tennessee – Moving Forward Together’ event
By WBBJ Staff,11 days ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WBBJ) - Hundreds of regional leaders gathered Friday for the ”Celebrate West Tennessee – Moving Forward Together.”. The sold-out event was held at Union University’s Carl Grant Events Center. Keynote speaker Alison Levine, American mountaineer, polar explorer, leadership consultant and The New York Times best-selling author, headlined the day.
1