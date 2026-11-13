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The Best Fits For Tarik Skubal
By Darragh McDonald,11 days ago
The spotlight is on Tarik Skubal, who is the top free agent of the offseason. He is one of the best pitchers alive right now. He has a 2.64 earned run average over the past four seasons. His 30.1% strikeout rate and 4.8% walk rate in that time are both elite figures. His 44.6% ground ball rate in that span isn’t quite as gaudy but is still better than average. He won the American League Cy Young in both 2024 and 2025.