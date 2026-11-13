undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Padilla, Kelly Celebrate Grand Opening of Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, Expansion of California Science Center
11 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA — Today, U.S. Senators Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) joined astronauts and local leaders to announce the grand opening of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, an expansion of the California Science Center at Exposition Park in Los Angeles. The groundbreaking Air and Space Center is now home to the world’s only complete Space Shuttle system with a flown orbiter, the Endeavour, preserving a remarkable piece of America’s space exploration legacy for visitors to experience.