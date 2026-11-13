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Increased Risk of Skin Cancers in Certain Occupations
By Mikaela Sonis,10 days ago
Occupational Hazards and Skin Cancer: Why Dermatologists Must Lead on Outdoor Worker Protection. Have you read the latest review from the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology examining the hidden skin cancer dangers facing outdoor workers? If you treat patients who spend their days working outside, this essential JDD article highlights an urgent clinical gap that deserves your immediate attention.