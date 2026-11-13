undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Essentia Health celebrates 3 new surgical technicians
By Marisa Ornat,11 days ago
DULUTH, Minn. (Northern News Now) - Essentia Health celebrated three new surgical technicians. The graduates completed Essentia’s one-year surgical tech apprenticeship program, which gives trainees hands-on experience in the operating room. Essentia cites nationwide shortage. Essentia says there is a nationwide shortage of surgical techs as demand grows and...
3