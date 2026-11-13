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Commemorating Neal Conan; national radio virtuoso and cherished HPR contributor
By Hawaiʻi Public Radio,11 days ago
Today is HPR's 45th anniversary, making it the perfect occasion to celebrate some of the hosts and guests who have contributed to our airwaves over the decades. While Hawaiʻi Public Radio has always been a place for homegrown talent to shine, it has also attracted nationally recognized radio journalists as well, including long-time NPR reporter Neal Conan.