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Local artist Caite Mae Ramos completes new mural at Southyard
By Dustin Bartholomew,10 days ago
A new mural by an NWA artist has been completed at the South Yard development in Fayetteville. Local artist Caite Mae Ramos, who grew up in NWA and received an MFA at the University of Arkansas, completed a new piece depicting a heard of bison on the east-facing wall of the building close to the entrance to the new Homegrown restaurant set to open soon.
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