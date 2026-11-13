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I Track Deals for a Living, and These Are the 44 Black Friday Sales I’d Shop Now
By Amanda Fama,11 days ago
We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process. Black Friday can mean scrolling through online sales with Thanksgiving leftovers in hand or braving the crowds at brick-and-mortar stores for deals IRL (ambitious!). But that’s not the case for me, a shopping editor who’s been covering the event for nearly seven years.