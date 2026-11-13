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Higgins, Davis and Wilson to represent Russellville in 68th AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Classic
By Kadin Pounders,9 days ago
On Thursday, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced the coaching staffs and rosters for the 68th North-South All-Star Football Classic to be played next month. This year’s contest will feature three Golden Tigers on the North sideline: First-year Russellville head coach Darrell Higgins, who will be the head...