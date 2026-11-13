undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wharton Celebrates 15 Years of the Y-Prize Competition
8 days ago
Now in its 15th year, the Y-Prize Competition challenges students to hone entrepreneurial skills by creating business plans using cutting-edge technology developed in Penn laboratories. The Y-Prize Competition challenges students to hone their entrepreneurial skills by creating business plans using cutting-edge technology developed in Penn laboratories. The team that comes...